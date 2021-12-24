US Based General Overseer Bags Gregory University Doctor of Business Administration

The founder/ General Overseer of His Royal Highness Church of God Int’l Baltimore Maryland USA/Nigeria Dr. Justin Chimezie Aguguo has been honored with the prestigious doctor of Business Administration by the Gregory University Uturu, Abia Nigeria.

Speaking at the convocation arena Gregory University Uturu Abia Nigeria, Dr. Justin Aguguo expressed his heart felt joy and happiness on the doctor of Business Administration being conferred on him by the University.

Dr. Aguguo said that the doctor of Business Administration bestowed on him will spur him to do more for humanity and the people.

He maintained that he will forever be grateful to Gregory University Uturu, Abia Nigeria, for finding him worthy of this great honor, saying that he will not relent in his efforts in bringing fellow disaporas to assist him in contributing his quota to the development of the institution.

The cleric reassured the University Community of his resolve and determination to bring rapid development to Gregory University Uturu Abia, Nigeria.

The Imo born US based International gospel preacher said that Nigerians especially the southeast geopolitical zone of the country should not loose hope as a result of the current security issues ravaging the country, pointing out that the people will survive and win the war against insecurity.

The servant of the most high God said that he will continue to seek the face of God in this critical time of insecurity and social vices currently working against the peaceful co- existence of the people.

He used the opportunity to thank Nigerians who came out en mass to celebrate with him on the award of doctor of Business Administration being conferred on him by the Gregory University Uturu Abia Nigeria.