Tension, Uche Nwosu Abducted In Church …We Arrested Him, Says Imo Police Command

It would be a memorable Sunday December 26th, 2021 to remember for people of Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre LGA, especially those at the St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire as gun totting uniformed men in gestapo style carted away former Chief of Staff to the former governor, Chief Uche Nwosu. Nwosu who was at the church service for the Thanksgiving of the mother’s burial held last Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021, got a surprise Christmas package when unannounced, uniformed men stormed the church to cart him away after forcing him into the booth of the white vehicle they came by like a common criminal. Trumpeta learnt that at the church, fully armed security operatives stormed the premises to undertake the action. From video evidences recorded from the incidents, several gunshots were fired at the premises to scare away the worshipers and onlookers before he was dragged away. Despite the presence of his security details, the operatives ensured he went away with them. A commentator who recorded the incident alleged that Nwosu was thrown into the booth of a white vehicle and his cloth torn. Initial reactions from those present at the church service was of the view that he was abducted by unidentified gunmen. Early indicators said he was either kidnapped or abducted before police reaction came. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam and made available to Trumpeta, the command disabused the angle of kidnap and claimed it was arrest. The statement reads ARREST OF CHIEF UCHE NWOSU “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody. “This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen. “The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons , advised the general public to always shun fake news ” Meanwhile, Trumpeta can report that the incident has terribly shaken the already fragile foundation of security in the state. The shooting and involvement of a VIP in the person of Nwosu who is a son in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha has ignited panic mode among top shots in the state, especially those of the opposition. Trumpeta couldn’t decipher reasons why the former governorship contender in the 2019 election was whisked away as police didn’t go further in the release admitting the action as arrest.