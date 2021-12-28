Oke Ovoro Mbaise Clan Receives Ambassador Iwejuo, Justice Amadi Today

In a rare show of joy and gratitude for well deserved elevations of their illustrious sons, the Uvuru Platinum Association in collaboration with Uvuru Community Development Union and Oke Ovoro Ezuo People’s Assembly, are rolling out the red carpets today in honour of Ambassador Innocent Iwejuo and Honourable Justice Kenneth Amadi. The two prominent sons of Oke Ovoro Mbaise were recently appointed as Nigeria’s Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia and Justice of the Court of Appeal respectively.

In an interview, the Steering Committee Chairman of the Red Carpet Reception, Prince Stanley Uduhirinwa said that ‘the Mbaise nation is in topmost joy and excitement over the exploits of our illustrious sons who have made us proud in the service of Nigeria in their chosen careers’

The Prince said that the Reception is meant to appreciate God and the Federal Government for ‘adding more landmarks to Oke Ovoro Mbaise as well as to receive our great achievers who have been so honoured in the service to fatherland’.

Also speaking, High Chief FAN Ndubuoke, Ezinwa Mbaise and Chairman of Oke Ovoro Ezuo People’s Assembly, the Apex Socio Cultural body in Oke Ovoro clan said that ‘we are celebrating our mood of the moment, the sons of our clan who have made excellent marks in their career, prompting their appointments to the high and revered positions”

The occasion which has Sir Stanley Amuchie as chairman also parades the cream of eminent personalities such as Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and former Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodinma, Imo State Governor, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, the President of Court of Appeal, Hon Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem, Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and Barr Emma Njoku, Aboh Mbaise LGA Transition Committee Chairman as well as other dignitaries.

Sir Udo Nwanguma, Uvuru Platinum President, High Chief FAN Ndubuoke, Chairman of Oke Ovoro Ezuo People’s Assembly and Chief Nwabueze Njoku, President General of Uvuru Community Development Union are joint Hosts of the event holden at Oke Ovoro Secondary School.

The traditional rulers of the communities will colour the arena with their regalia while traditional dances will feature prominently at the occasion.