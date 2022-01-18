Imo Secondary Schools Under Attack As Hoodlums Invade Premises

By Okey Alozie

Properties worth of millions of naira are said to have been carted away by hoodlums that invaded Imo schools.

Report has it that the worst hit is Akwakuma secondary school in Owerri North local government area Owerri were the hoodlums were alleged to have looted properties worth of millions of naira.

The school authority disclosed that iron protectors, ceiling fans, doors and other vital properties were taken away. One of the security men was injured by hoodlum during the attack.

Another school invaded was World Bank Secondary School, at that school, the bad boys wrecked serious havoc at the principal’s office, then were said entered through the calling.

The bad boys also caused mischief at Emmanuel College Owerri.

A visit to Emmanuel College showed that hoodlums have visited the place on regular bases to cart away properties. Many schools in the rural areas are not left out as Trumpeta gathered and this according to source is affecting the development of education.

The principals in Imo State are now raising the alarm calling on the government to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to send armed security men to come immediately for the protection of lives and properties in public schools.

It was alleged that some metal and iron dealers from sister communities sneak into school premises after school hours to steal iron chairs, desk and table.

Some experts are now alleging that the lives of school children have now been exposed to danger.