Fear of Unknown Gunmen Attack Disrupts Imo APC Members’ Meeting

By Okey Alozie

Fear of unknown gunmen attack has started disorganizing party activities in the state with the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, suffering it in Imo.

Our reporter observed that party activities were disrupted at different parts of Imo State with the period of IPOB sit at home order which almost lasted for three days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) in Mbaise. Party meetings scheduled on Tuesday at various local government areas namely; Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezinihittee got disrupted mid way when information revealed that unknown gunmen were around the area.

An eye witness account revealed that the APC party chairman in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Hon Chief Tony Awusaku called for a meeting on Tuesday 19th of January 2022 to discuss vital issues with his party members at the council headquarters. A good number of party members attended the meeting.

Trumpeta learnt few minutes into the meeting, news came in that unknown gunmen are heading towards the council area to wreck havoc.

Out of fear of attack, leaders and other members of the party for the meeting took to their heels. Both male and female party members immediately ran away.

Some of the die -hard leaders resolved to make calls in order to ascertain true position of the information. It was discovered that the so called unknown gunmen headed toward Aboh Mbaise LGA headquarters.

Our reporter gathered that people who got the right information returned back to the meeting while others ran to their hide out and could not come back again.

However, the APC Chairman in Aboh Mbaise , Awusaku continued his briefing as he promised to carry everybody along adding that he is still new in office. He told the party members that the purpose of the meeting is to create more awareness on the INEC registration.