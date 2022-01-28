Non Payment: LMC Goes Tough On Heartland FC, May Stop Team From NPFL

By Orji Sampaon

These days are certainly not the best of times for Owerri based NPFL side, Heartland FC following their inability to pay their players salaries.

Few weeks after players of the Maze Millionaires protested on the streets of Owerri amidst denials of players identity and clubs promise ti LMC and the players of settling the players welfare on or before January 26, 2022, the league organizer have decided to let their hammer fall on the 5 time league champs if no proof gets to LMC after today.

Recall that the League Management Company (LMC) in a memo reminded the club of its undertaken through a letter dated January 11, 2022 in response to LMC letter of inquiry dated January 7 requesting for 14 days moratorium to clear the overdue payments and provide proof to the LMC.

In the ultimatum conveyed through the LMC memo,

” you will recall that you requested 14 days moratorium within which to settle your outstanding liabilities to players and officials salaries your club admitted owing and that the process is on-going to ensure settlement. The grace period has elapsed”

“You are therefore to furnish us with the current position of the payments before close of work tomorrow, Friday, January 28, 2022 to enable us endorse to the relevant bodies for action.

“Should we not receive any submission by the stated time, we would assume no payments have been made and we will take a decision in line with the NPFL Rulebook and Club Licensing regulations”, ended the memo signed by Salihu Abubakar, the LMC Chief Operating Officer.