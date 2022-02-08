Deep Crack In Isiala Mbano APC; VC, Newcomers Accused Of Anti 3R Govt Activities As Plot To Remove Scribe Foiled

By Onyekachi Eze

There is fire on the mountain at the Isiala Mbano chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, if what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered are to be considered.

The Newspaper learnt that unless there is prompt intervention of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the State Leadership of the party led by Hon. MacDonald Ebere, the Isiala Mbano LGA APC is at precept of disintegration.

Accusing fingers had been raised against the Vice chairman of the party in Isiala Mbano, Mr. Okechukwu Uzoma of allegedly plotting the removal of the LGA APC Secretary, Hon. Iwuagwu Uzochukwu.

He was also accused of allegedly breeding of disunity, discontent and disaffection among party faithful.

Moreso, the Vice Chairman was also allegedly accused of working in contrast to laid down programs and policies of the 3R administration of Governor Uzodimma in Imo State, through acts considered inimical to the progress and unity of APC in Isiala Mbano LGA.

Grapevine sources revealed that while the 2023 elections are by the corner, with other political parties and structures organizing for a successful 2023 outing, that of Isiala Mbano APC is different, no thanks to some persons believed to be working in synergy with the opposition party.

This action, this newspaper learnt is causing a deep crack in APC which may spell doom for the party in the area.

The latest development was the attempted removal of the LGA party’s secretary, Hon. Iwuagwu Uzochukwu, said to be championed by the Vice Chairman, Uzoma.

It was disclosed that in a meeting convened at a hotel in New Owerri, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, by the accused, major Leaders and stakeholders of the party from Isiala Mbano boycotted, only to harbor those in the camp of the Vice Chairman the plan for the removal was plotted.

It was further discovered that key Leaders from the LGA, like, the Former Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Hon Mrs. Ruby Emele, the IMC Chairman, Evang. Chika Okoroike, Chief Sam Osuji, among other top Stakeholders were never invited for the meeting held at the Owerri Hotel.

The Secretary who spoke to Trumpeta newspaper on the incident said that he got notice of the meeting from one of the Ward Chairmen. Thinking it was a convergence of all the Leaders and stakeholders aimed at rubbing minds together towards the development of their communities as generally approved by the Governor he attended but got disappointed when he noticed the absence of the earlier mentioned leaders.

Speaking further, the party scribe said an attempt to inquire why the leaders were not invited, the Vice Chairman, responded that not all meetings that such expected leaders would be invited, including that of last Saturday.

Uzochukwu told our Correspondent that it was at that the meeting among the Uzoma’s clique that a motion was moved, without a seconder, calling for his (Iwuagwu Uzochukwu) removal as Secretary of the party.

He rebuffed the move, which caused an uproar that led to the end of the meeting without them achieving their motive.

From Iwuagwu’s narrative, he was neither invited for any questioning, nor he committed any offence to warrant such violation of the party’s constitution by the Vice Chairman.

Iwuagwu opined that in the APC’s constitution, before an elected executive is removed from office, suspended or expelled, there should be a committee, which will create room for fair hearing, after which, the committee will make recommendations that will serve as a working tool.

But on this case, none of those procedures was followed talk more of hearing from him, said he.

“Even as we speak, I don’t know what offense I committed. I had been the Chairman of this party in the past. I handed over the mantle of leadership to this present Chairman. I nurtured this party to what it is today with love and peace, we won elections, before these men came into the party;

“The party I handed over its leadership wasn’t like this before their entrant. I don’t know who owns the script the Vice Chairman and his cronies are acting, because even the LGA Chairman, Chief Cy Obichendu was not present at the meeting his Vice convened at the hotel last week Saturday”.

Continuing, the embattled Secretary averred, “The said meeting ended in chaos because some people of goodwill present vehemently resisted the illegal removal. If you ask me, I will say that the so Called Vice Chairman and his group are agents of destabilization sent to destroy our party, more especially now that 2023 is around the corner. These people came after the victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma, we welcomed them into the party, but what did they do, if not to sow seed of discord and working against the party they claimed they belonged to”.

Details further emerged that the illegal operations of the Vice Chairman and the Ex Finance Commissioner may not be unconnected to an alleged ploy to discredit the effort of the State Government as a ruling party, before the opposition camp in the State.