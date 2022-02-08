Ngor Okpala Assembly Bye-Election: Amajirionwu Or Achinuhu For APC As PDP, APGA Candidates Emerge

The crisis bedeviling the All Progressive Congress, APC, has continued unabated as a clear picture of who won the party primaries for the bye- election of Ngor Okpala State Assembly seat is yet to be known.

Even as two other parties in the state APGA and PDP, believed to be major contenders in the state have declared winners of their respective primaries, that of APC is still warped up in controversy.

Trumpeta learnt that while a popular politician from Amala Ntu area of the council, Hon Blyden Amajirionwu has been adopted as the candidate of the APC under a concensus arrangement, his emergence is being tackled by another claimant, Lawrence Achinuhu who claimed to have won after conduct of primaries.

Amajirionwu, a seasoned politician and aide to the governor of Imo State was said to have been adopted by concensus arrangement approved by the party while, a trending video spotted online saw where Achinuhu was being congratulated of winning the primary at a locality in Ngor Okpala.

Trumpeta is yet to hear from the party on who is the APC flagbearer.

Meanwhile, Hon Christopher Nwiwu was returned as the consensus candidate of the APGA. The party unanimously adopted him after a conduct at Oriental Garden, Ngor Okpala.

Similarly, Hon Jeff Emeka Nwachukwu also became the winner of the PDP ticket after a keenly contested primaries.