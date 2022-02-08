EZESHIP PALAVER: UMUOREE EZIUDO COMM INSIST ON CHIEF CHARLES EGBE AS MONARCH

Following the recognition of some individuals as traditional rulers by the Imo state government, the people of umuoree Eziudo autonomous community in ezinihitte Mbaise local government area of the state have called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to obey the will of the people, insisting that High Chief Charles Egbe remains their Monarch.

The community therefore condemned the action of the state Government for issuing what they described as “purported” staff of office on Friday 4th February 2022 to one Prince Pat Abii, against the general desires of the people.

According to them, the government action was not only wrong but a big slap on the faces of indigenes of the community, adding that such unpopular decision of the government has sparked off serious crisis in the area.

Reacting, Chairman of ezeship screening committee, Tony Agbakwuru alongside with chairman, central Aladinma Umuoree, Mr Julian iroemeh expressed shock on the development, and pleaded with the government to maintain peace and unity in the community by issuing Staff of Office to the most preferred, High chief Charles Egbe.

The duo maintained that if government fails to recognize, High Chief Egbe as Traditional Ruler, the people of the community would have no choice than to continue to accord him all due recognition as the ‘ORE 1 OF UMUOREE AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY.

This newspaper gathered that Men, Women, Youths and clergy men in the community clustered round the community discussing and condemning government’s decision to create crisis against their land.

They further urged Governor Uzodinma to reverse what they tagged as “an open rape of justice” by retrieving the staff of office purportedly issued to the wrong person on behalf of the community.