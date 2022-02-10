Result Forgery Scandal Rocks Imo State Poly .HOD in Trouble Committee Sets Up

Imo State Polytechnic, is in the news for bad reasons again as the institution stinks with scandal arising from alleged falsification of students result by a Head of Department of the school..

Trumpeta learnt that after moving from the Umuagwo campus to Omuma where the polytechnic has its headquarter now with multi campuses at Orlu and Ehime Mbano, controversy is yet to leave its operations.

Generating fresh interest at the moment is the alleged falsification of result by a Head of Department in one of the Depts of the institution.

It was gathered in the last Academic Board meeting of the school held on 26th of January, 2022, it was discovered that a HoD of one of the Departments in the School of Management ( names withheld), allegedly falsified the result of HND 2 student of his department.

According to credible information available to this newspaper, the HoD who is facing a probe panel set up by the school? was alleged to have discarded the result officially submitted by the lecturer teaching one of the courses in the dept. The result , it was learnt was submitted by the lecturer through the Directorate but during the result presentation, the Directorate was also said to have raised objections to the result presented by the HoD which prompted the Acting Rector to set up a 3-man Committee to authenticate the allegations and report back in three weeks. Trumpeta was informed that the scandal reared its ugly head when there was disagreement that the result presented by the HOD was different from the one submitted by the lecturer incharge of the course he presented through the Directorate. Worried by the outcome of the disagreement which affects HND students of a dept, the Management moved into action to find out the truth.

Members of the committee to look into the result falsification allegations are Tina Anyanjo, Coleman Ibe and Engr Ofurum Julius as Chairman.

Before now the HoD had been accused of certain misgivings which includes alleged falsification of results other than the one submitted by teachers in the dept to favour some students in the Dept.

Also, he was accused to have over stayed his stay as HoD in the dept as well as other allegations against his person.

The PRO of the institution could not be reached for reactions.