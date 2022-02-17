LAJEFF Congratulates Imo APC Chairman, Macdonald Ebere, Oru West LGA Party Chair, Tonna Obioha

APC stalwart and Youth Leader from Mgbidi in Oru West LGA Jeff Eze a.k.a LAJEFF congratulates the Imo State APC Chairman Dr Macdonald Ebere on his endorsement and Inauguration by the APC National Caretaker Committee.

The Umuorji-Eziali born LAJEFF who is the Convener of Hope Uzodinma Youth International (HUYI), APC HOPEfuls (AH), Umu Youths Oru (UYO) and Mgbidi United Youth Assembly (MUYA) equally congratulated His Excellency Gov Hope Uzodinma for placing a round peg in a round hole in the person of Dr Macdonald Ebere.

A Political analyst and writer who writes by the name OHIASEELION also called on all APC Leaders and members in Imo State to close ranks and give maximum support to the Dr MacDonald Ebere led APC Imo State Executives so as to achieve and deliver a 4 + 4 for our State Leader and Governor Sen Hope Uzodinma.

The CEO of LAJEFF Group also hailed all elected and inaugurated Local Government & Ward Executives of APC Imo State especially his Oru West LGA Executives led by Hon Tonna Obioha and charged them to be up and doing within their respective LGAs & Wards so as to show the world why APC is Everywhere You Go.