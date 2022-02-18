Eze Vitus Kasa Remains Assa Ngugo Community Choice, AS Leaders Laud Uzodimma On Peace

The people of Assa Ngugo Autonomous Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State has expressed confidence in the newly recognized Traditional Ruler Eze Vitus Kasa describing him as the choice of the community.

It could be recalled that Eze Kasa was selected according to the Constitutional provisions of the community after the demise and mourning period of Eze Francis Abaraonye Nzeji hinging on rotational Ezeship stool system against the purported hereditary Ezeship claims by one Chinedu Declan Abaraonye (son of the deceased) and his cohorts published in some Imo based newspapers meant to discredit the government and to incite the public mostly the peace loving Assa Ngugo people.

In a joint Rejoinder and responses from the leaders across the nine villages that made up the community on the subject matter “Assa Ngugo Autonomous Community Insists on Declan Abaraonye as Duly Chosen Eze, Vows to Resist Imposition” the Leaders declared that there is no imposition of Ezeship in Assa Ngugo Autonomous Community as Eze Vitus Kasa remained the right candidate and the choice of the people.

There are no period or a Constitutional backings for any form of hereditary Ezeship stool as purportedly claimed by Mr Chinedu Declan Abaraonye son of the former traditional ruler and his cohorts while describing the newspapers publications orchestrated by some of the community disgruntled elements as misleading, venomous and a way to incite public disorder and to tarnish the image of the new monarch as Assa Ngugo have been a peace-loving community and will remain intact under Eze Kasa and called on the public to discountance same to avoid misrepresentations.

They point out that, Nze Peter Osuji should stop parading himself as the Traditional Prime Minister of Assa Ngugo Autonomous Community as his position has been terminated within a period of six months after the demise and one year mourning period of the former Traditional Ruler, Eze Francis Abaraonye as stipulated and he should stop disparaging the people himself causing cohesion in the area. They advised him to join the new monarch to move the community forward.

Further, Chief Damian Ibe, in his words accused, “Nze Peter Osuji and his cohorts in the likes of Elder Jude Opurum, Engr. Clestine Eke, Hon. Chief Linus Jiribe and one Deaconess Chika Ozuzu of negligence to the constitution of Assa Ngugo Autonomous Community stipulating on rotational Ezeship stool and not hereditary, Community will choose or decide who will be their Eze. “The Village from where the Eze comes from has taken her bid in the Ezeship stool” the Eze so selected and coronated shall hold a life time tenure of Office, they know too well that the Late Traditional Ruler HRH Eze Francis Abaraonye Nzeji who died in 2016 is the father of Chinedu Declan Abaraonye and has no right to contest for Ezeship stool”. Ibe said.

Narrating how the Ezeship race began, Chief Ibe stated that the election that produced Eze Kasa was properly conducted observed by the security agencies including DSS before his presentation to the Interim Management Committee Chairman Ikeduru Local Government Area, Hon. Anthony Jude Iwuamadi and thereafter he was cleared at the State level before he was giving a certificate of recognition and staff of office by the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma as one out of the 51 newly enthroned Traditional Rulers.

In their appreciations, The leadership of Assa Ngugo thanked the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma in a special way for giving Eze Vitus Kasa a certificate of recognition and staff of office as well as for the restoration of peace in Imo Communities, his fight against insecurity and insurgents.