Civic Reception: Uwalaka Welcome Samdaddy Anyanwu, Describes Him As Eagle

Leadership as expressed by result oriented gurus is really nothing but ” the ability to inspire other people to follow you towards your destinations”.

Our people in the thoroughness of wisdom aligns their thoughts to this simplified meaning of leadership as ” Onye ma uzo, ka oha na eso” (He who lead the way, attracts more followers to his destinations).

To this effect my leader, Dist. Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu ( Sam Daddy), we cannot exalt God less of the giant you have morphed into politically. It is with a merry heart of gratitude to God today, that we return all glory due unto him for your journeys thus far in the political mainstream of Nigeria.

Dist. Sen. Sir, recounting your Odyssey through the various human challenges and political slippery roads, you sustained an energy and as well exhibited dexterity, a friction which has shot you into a celebrity today, hence the rationale behind your enviable heights which you have attained today, politically and otherwise.

From your humble beginning as Ikeduru LGA chairman for eight years where you had a preparatory acumen and savvy, through to Imo state House of Assembly as a legislator, where you show cased your leadership prowess and tenacity to be trusted with power for the common good of all.

By mere commitment, hard work and love for humanity, you triumphantly imprinted your name as a Senator in the National Assembly Abuja, where you represented excellently for the entire people of Owerri zone , having meritoriously served and legislated for four years at the red chamber. As benefactors of your good representation, we cannot forget in a jiffy your constituency projects such as road constructions, rural electrifications, good pipe borne water through your water schemes, and many more in their numbers to mention.

Today, in your zeal for committed service, you became entrusted with another level of leadership through a consensual synergy to man the ship of the National Secretariat of our great party, PDP as the National secretary, where you are properly positioned to use your wealth of knowledge, politically and otherwise, to display intelligently, a better PDP in the company of your fellow lieutenants. Honestly, we shall be greater than we were known henceforth!

It is therefore with great joy that we, the people of Imo state and environs welcome you and the entire Officials of the NATIONAL WORKING COMMITTEE of our great party on your first official visit and sensitization tour to the Eastern Heartland.

Based on these sir, On behalf of the entire campaign organization of ” Nkwa Chukwu Kwere Mbaike 2023, ably led by CHIEF CHIDIEBERE BEDE UWALAKA, we welcome you and the NWC of our great party PDP to Imo state on a day like this, 23rd February 2023.

May God in his infinite mercy and Grace grant you the wisdom to steer this a great party to unimaginable heights of success. Together in unity, we shall be victorious.

Long live Sen. Sam Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Sam Daddy)!

Long live our party PDP!!

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!.