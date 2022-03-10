Eze Leo Nwokocha of Umunneato Autonomous Community In Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Receives Over 500 Solar Powered Light From Emma Njoku

By Okey Alozie

His Royal Highness, Eze Leo Nwokocha, chairman of Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers have received over 500 brown new solar light energy donated by Barr Emma Njoku for the development of his village Eziala in Umunneato autonomous community, Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

Eze Leo Nwokocha who is also the traditional ruler of Umunneator autonomous community said the solar light is for the eleven kindreds of Eziala, adding that Emma Njoku want his place Eziala to have all modern facilities.

The monarch revealed that Barr Emma Njoku started by renovating St Jude Catholic Parish, Egberede na Eziala in Umunneato autonomous community.

There after he embarked on construction of roads, boreholes, civic centre and schools.

The Royal father also said that Barr Njoku advanced the course of humanity by donating to charity.

He disclosed that good number of Eziala youths were given scholarship. He further disclosed that those who went into business were given millions of naira as empowerment to progress in their business activities.

Emma Njoku according to Eze Leo Nwokocha paid the hospital bills of sick people in the area.

“Emma Njoku did a lot during 2021 December. “He gave us cows, rice, drinks, asphalted our roads.

“He is just a philanthropist extraordinary who wanted to advance the course of humanity” Eze Leo said.

Speaking further, the chairman of Mbaise council of traditional rulers hinted that Barr Njoku have no political ambition at all.

Okenze Jude Olelewe who happened to be the Okenze of the Umunneato palace added his voice and explained.

“Barr Emma Njoku just wanted to be a simple man and nothing more than that”.

Okenze Jude Olelewe revealed that Barr Emma rejected all the title given to him.

He disclosed that right now, the traditional ruler of Umunneato HRH Eze Leo Nwokocha is planning to adopt him as palace council member on advisory capacity.

Okenze further disclose that men and women of Umunneato are praying for Emma Njoku and his family.

He explained that after developing Eziala with modern facilities, Emma Njoku will also do the same to Egberede and Okwu village.

Our reporter gathered that soonest Emma Njoku will go into sports men and women of Umunneato autonomous community who talented will be empowered.

Some youths and women who spoke to our report in Mbaise described Barr Emma Njoku as a gift from above.