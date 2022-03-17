Izombe Farmers Seek Assistance From Imo Govt Agency, ISOPADEC

Farmers in Izombe, in Oguta LGA of Imo State have called for financial assistance from the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) towards the execution of their Ultra Modern Oil Palm Processing Factory.

The Farmers under the aegis of United Izombe Farmers, led by Chief Udeze Olisha, with Mr Remigius Ihezunwoke as Secretary said they already have a Multipurpose Corporative Society Ltd, Registered under the Nigeria Cooperative Societies Act, through which they help each other.

The Farmers appealed to the Managing Director of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie to look into their request, pointing out that if supported for the Oil Palm Process Factory to come into fruition, it will be of immense economic and social benefits to the people of Izombe, and Oguta LGA in general.

The farmers said that “this Corporative Society is made up mostly Landlords of Oil Producing Farmlands and Oil Waste Dump Sites in Izombe who over the years have benefited financially or economically from the immense wealth generated from their ancestral lands”.

The Izombe Farmers said that they have already carried out the feasibility study, and design of the project which was handled by a reputable firm, adding that ISOPADEC will not regret facilitating this noble project.

Also adding his voice on the matter, HRH Eze PO Muforo of Izombe Community said that the United Izombe Oguta Multipurpose Cooperative Society is well known and a genuine progressive Farmers Forum out to render service and develop the area.

“I am therefore recommending the Cooperative Society for your Financial Assistance to enable them start Oil Palm Production Factory” the Royal father urges ISOPADEC hierarchy.