Ahead 2023: Araraume’s Son, Ifeanyi (Jnr) Paves Way For Father’s Return To PDP .Joins The Umbrella Party

Indications are rife that Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume may be on his way to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following his son, Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr) who joined the PDP two days ago.

Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr) who had served as Commissioner in Imo State, under the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha was before now a member of All Progressive Congress, APC.

However, on Tuesday, Araraume (Jnr) joined PDP at Ishiebu Ward level, in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, officially picking his registration card as a PDP member.

According to Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr) “Today I officially joined PDP in my Ward. In everything I have done, I have tried my best never to be found wanting. I hope in remains in this new journey”.

However, political pundits are predicting that his father, Senator Araraume may soon join his son to swell the population of PDP members, as all practicing politicians begin preparation for the 2023 general election.

While many express happiness that Araraume’s journey into PDP will bring more fortunes to the party, some express fear that the political Lion of Ishiebu will stir the water as no Big Fish dives into the ocean without splattering water.

Sources said that Ifeanyi Jnr may be also eyeing an elective position in 2023 which may blight his father’s chances of angling for a shot at political position in 2023, when his son is also in the political Ring.

Already, the Ifeanyi Araraume’s (Jnr) entrance into PDP has already raised alarm in PDP, especially in Okigwe zone, where his father is a Political General.

It would be recalled that Senator Araraume joined PDP in 1999, after he dumped, the now defunct All Peoples Party, APP, serving as its pioneer State Chairman in Imo State.

Araraume joined Okigwe Senatorial that year under PDP and won backed to back, and spent Eight straight years in the Senate.

He wanted to be Governor under PDP in 2007 but could not be allowed to be Governor, even after picking PDP Governorship ticket.

In 2011, he ran again under ACN, and could not make it.

In 2015, he tried again after staging a comeback to PDP, but lost the primary to Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Yet again in 2019, Araraume tried Imo Governorship Seat, this time under All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, and came third in the INEC released result.

Later he moved back to APC, which he joined at the peak of 2019 Imo Governorship election.

He was among Imo top politicians who escorted incumbent Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma into Imo State, on January 15, 2020, when Supreme Court pronounced him as Governor.

However, the romance with Uzodinma could not last as Uzodinma denied him a return to Okigwe Senate Seat.

On his own, Araraume had his way through and was made chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, by President Mohammadu Buhari.

But shockingly, Araraume never made that position, as Mrs Okadigbo from Anambra State has since been inaugurated in his stead.

With the disappointment from his beloved APC, it is not clear that Araraume will continue to work in a political party where his happiness and growth are not guaranteed.

Therefore, indications are that he may have chosen to return to his youthhood political party, PDP.

But it maybe that he has first sent out his son, Ifeanyi (Jnr) to test the waters, while he makes the big plunge soon.

But for now, Imo PDP has caught a Big Fish in Ifeanyi (Jnr) who is seen as a budding politician direct from the Lion of Ishiebu who may someday end up inheriting his father’s large political Empire.