Nze PC Onuoha Goes Home Tomorrow





On Saturday, March 19, 2022, all roads will lead to Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo State, as the remains of Hon (Nze) Patrick Onuoha is laid to rest in his compound at Umuchieze, Ihitteafoukwu.

Late Onuoha was a known successful Business man and political guru, who was a member of Imo House of Assembly in the days of yore.

His burial will commence on Friday March 18th with a service of songs at Onuoha’s compound by 6pm, Ahiazu Mbaise.

The funeral mass will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Parish, Umuchieze, by 11 am, while his remains would be interest after mass in his compound.