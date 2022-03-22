2023 Ihitte Uboma: Group Wants High Chief Ebere Ezuruike To Join Race .Vows To Canvass Support

As the 2023 general elections draws nearer, a political pressure group known as Alliance for Action Movement, has called on Ihitte Uboma born illustrious entrepreneur and business mogul, High Chief Ebere Ezurike (EBEKUO) to join the race and declare for the Ihitte Uboma State Constituency seat.

The group made the call through a press statement signed by its leader, Hon Augustine Nwachukwu and made available to newsmen, disclosed that it has become imperative that Ezurike, who is the Chairman and CEO of Great-Levi’s C&C Nig. Ltd goes to the hallowed chamber of the Imo House of Assembly for effective representation of the people of Ihitte Uboma state constituency.

He described High Chief Ebere Ezurike as a man of the people, an established human capital developer, wealth creator, and well grounded leader, with wide reach, acceptability and capacity, who has helped in building the economy of the Local Government, Imo state and beyond.

“Our demand is simple and clear, EBEKUO should declare. He is a man who serves his people above self. We don’t just come out and give our total support and undivided allegiance to a politician; we have never done it before. But this time around we have found a man deserving of it and even more, High Chief Ebere Ezurike, who we believe has paid his dues in the development of not only his immediate constituency but the state at large”.

“Fortunately also, he is young and a successful businessman. A proven manager of both human and capital resources. So we believe he will bring to bear his wealth of experiences in giving our people sound representation, and delivering dividends of democracy.

“Granted, he has delivered in time past as a private individual through his startup capital for artisans, educational aid and other personal interventions across the ten (10) wards of Ihitte Uboma. So we are assured that by him going to the House, such dividends will come on a higher scale, for we know he will appropriately utilize his constituency votes very well to better the lots of our people when elected”, the statement concluded.