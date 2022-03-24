Nguru/Umuowa Community Presents Eze-Elect To Ngor Okpala Council Boss

The people of Nguru/Umuowa Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State on Monday, formally presented their newly elected traditional ruler, Chief Dr Eme Njoku, to the Chairman, Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Ngor Okpala, Hon. Mayor Obinna Nweke and his team at the council headquarters, Umuneke.

The community delegation led by Presidents-General of Nguru and Umuowa Town Unions comprised of Chiefs, Ndi Nze and prominent sons and daughters, women, youths and cultural dance troupes made presentation Monday following the emergence of Dr Njoku as the winner of last weekend’s Ezeship Election in the community.

Receiving the delegation, the chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, Chief Obinna Nweke commended Hon. Peter Okereafor and Hon. Isaac Nze, PGs of Nguru and Umuowa Town Unions respectively and other stakeholders for successfully conducting a peaceful election and assured them that he will forward their presentation to the state government for necessary action.

Nweke urged the incoming monarch to ensure continued peace and development in his Community stressing that his administration would partner with all stakeholders to ensure that Ngor Okpala communities enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Speaking earlier, Dr Ethelbert Okere, an indigene of Umuowa and the Director-General, DG, Imo State Orientation Agency, ISOA, described the incoming traditional ruler as a seasoned medical doctor who has paid his dues in his chosen profession, community development and public life.

Okere after reeling out the sterling leadership qualities of Dr Njoku who he said was a member of Nigeria’s Constituent Assembly, governorship aspirant and quintessential administrator, on behalf of the community presented the new Eze-elect to council chairman who was flanked by the Director of Administration and General Services of Ngor Okpala, Chief Elvis Ibe and other officials.

In his response shortly after the presentation exercise, Eze-elect, Dr Eme Njoku thanked the leaders and people of Nguru and Umuowa for electing him their new monarch in rancour-free atmosphere and assured them that he will put ” a digital touch” to the royal stool.

Speaking at a brief reception at Egbelu-Umuowa Palace of the Eze-elect, after the presentation, Okenze Sylvester I. Obinna, Okenze Ngor Okpala prayed for the success of the incoming monarch assuring him of his unflinching support and that of the people of the community.

Dignitaries that witnessed the event included; Chief Elvis Ibe -DAGS, DPO of Ngor Okpala, DSP Chukwuemeka Okoro, DSS boss Thomas Okoro, Cajethan Duke Akuta, Imo State Publicity Secretary of APC. Chief Emma Azubuike- Chairman of Ezeship Selection Committee, Sir Jude Onyirioha, Chief Rowland Anyanwu, US based indigene of the community, Sir Sunny Ndukwu, Chief Calistus Eke, Ikemba Cornelius Okere among others.