Incredible: Woman Dies Making Love In Imo Community .Lover Forced To Marry Deceased .As Police Step In To Resolve Matter

By Peter Uzoma.

The dust is yet to settle in the quiet Ejemekwuru autonomous community in Oguta LGA following the apprehension of a man carrying a dead body to an unknown destination.

According to an impeccable source which spoke to Trumpeta’s Roving Reporter on condition of anonymity, a sixty-four year old man, Chief Barnabas Ogbujidikahuya Osuigwe, was early last Sunday morning (2am) caught by Vigilante group with the remains of a dead woman which he was carrying on a wheelbarrow to an unknown destination.

Our source narrated that Chief Barnabas Ogbujidikahuya Osuigwe, aka Summer, from Nzurum, Umuagwu, Ejemekwuru, was making love with the woman, identified as Madam Berna, in a nearby uncompleted building when she kicked the bucket.

The source revealed that the said Chief Barnabas is a father of five having married from Ogbuke Ogbaku in Mbaitoli LGA. While the deceased from Umuakum Ejemkwuru was said to have had a packed up marriage without issues.

Trumpeta was told that although Chief Barnabas is currently being interrogated by the Police in Owerri, the remains of late Madam Berna has been deposited in a morgue.

Meaning families of the deceased and loverman are dialoguing with a view to closing the matter on condition that Chief Barnabas would customarily agree to marry the deceased and foot her burial rites.