WAEC Demands N146m From Imo Secondary Schools Over Alleged Exam Fraud Cases

By Tunji Adedeji

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reportedly demanded the sum N172.9millon from 266 Imo Secondary Schools over alleged examination malpractice cases during the last examination exercise.

Trumpeta gathered that apart from the N500,000 fine put in place by the examination body for each schools ,WAEC also requested additional N150,000 from indicted schools to mobilize investigative panel of enquiry from Abuja to ascertain the authenticity of the allegations.

Recall that Trumpeta had earlier reported how the principals of indicted secondary schools in Imo vowed never to fold their hands and allow the WAEC officials to continue to extort money from them in the name of sanction.

The principals while narrating their ordeal claimed that WAEC has not been fair to secondary schools in Imo State, adding that the body is sanctioning them for unjustified reason.

However, the recent outcry by the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) on the fine received from WAEC shows how societal ills could rob the state off its lean resources.

The Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) during plenary condemned the fine imposed on 266 Secondary Schools in Imo State for alleged malpractice.

The condemnation followed a Motion on Urgent Public Importance moved by member representing Njaba State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe. Moving the motion, which was seconded by Hon. Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, said that the West African Examination Council (WAEC), has imposed a fine of N500.000.00 on 266 Secondary Schools in the State which were said to have engaged in examination malpractice during the last examination exercise.

According to her, not only was the said amount imposed on them as fines, but that the Examination body has also demanded a mandatory payment of another N150,000 for each of the. Schools for the hiring of invigilators as none of the school teachers will be used.

The Chief Sponsor of the motion described the action of the Examination body as unfair and a rip off on Imo people, due to their love for education.

She argued that punishment for examination malpractice should be meted out to the individual offender and not to lump up schools and slam them with fine.

She further noted that since the alleged malpractice was committed, none of the individuals nor schools were made to sign any documents or given a letter only for WAEC to come up with a fine just as the WAEC registration was on going.

She therefore prayed the House to invite the Zonal Coordinator of WAEC and other Principal Officers to interface with the House during Plenary.

Among those who lent their voices to the discussion were Hon. Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise, The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, who described the motion as emotional and called for open interface with WAEC officials.

Others are the member representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chiiji Collins, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, Majority Leader and member representing Owerri West State Constituency, member representing Orlu Hon. Okolie and Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, Oru-west State Constituency, who supported his argument against the fine by citing portions of 2004: WAEC Acts.

The Rt Hon. Speaker, Barr Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, while ruling on the prayers to invite the WAEC Zonal Coordinator and other Principal officers to interface at the plenary, gave more insight on the workings and administrative structure of the West African Examination body, noting that caution must be followed in unearthing the alleged undercut. He fixed April 5 2022, for the interface.

