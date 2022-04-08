Fidel Anujuo Hails Uzidinma , Nwosu On Quality Road Projects In Imo

A leading entrepreneur and a political leader in Orlu , Fidel Anujuo has commended the 3R Government led by Senator Hope Uzidinma and the Imo State Commissioner for works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, for their conscious efforts in the construction of good and quality road networks across the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the Ideato born business mogul and President-Chairman Orlu Peoples Assembly/Orlu gong expressed satisfaction at the rate of constructions and appreciated the Governor for a job well done.

He stressed the important role played by Nwosu, the Commissioner for works adding that the quality of projects would have been impossible without his passionate and honest supervision.

Anujuo commended Uzidinma’s unprecedented approach to governance, especially the ongoing work on two of the most economically and politically viable roads in the State, the OWERRI-ORLU AND OWERRI/OKIGWE roads.

He said” To begin with, I give kudos to the administration of Senator Uzodinma for his giant strides. At first, people thought some of these projects would be abandoned but to their surprise, it is being completed.

Having scored the state governor high on road constructions around the State Capital and its environs; as Oliver Twist who always asks for more, the Ideato born Community and Political leader urged the State Governor to extend his good and solid road construction projects to Orlu Town and the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University axis, connecting Okigwe through Arodiuzogu and Mbano through Dikenafai

He admonished the people of Imo State to continue supporting the Uzodinma’s administration. This he said was imperative for more good works which will in turn bring dividends of democracy.

He said he believed that if not for the security challenges especially in ORLU area, the government would have been able to accomplish more.

However, he advised the 3R Government to seek collaborative effort of all citizens; especially politicians, youths and probably consider a review of strategy to a more feasible carrot and stick approach in order to restore peace and confidence.