Obasi Picks PDP Form For Ahiazu Mbaise Assembly Seats, Assures Effective Representation

A frontline aspirant for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency come 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chinecheta Anslem Obasi, has taken a step further in his drive to give the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise effective representation at the Imo State House of Assembly by picking his nomination form and expression of interest form at the PDP state Secretariat along Okigwe road yesterday.

Chinecheta Anslem Obasi who was accompanied by a large number of his teaming supporters, party leaders and associates were full of happiness as their illustrious son who has touched so many lives through his benevolence and philanthropic gestures joined the race to rebuild Ahiazu Mbaise alongside the state.

Speaking shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest form, Hon. Anselm disclosed that his aspiration to serve his people started since 2015 with the desire and passion to change the narrative in Ahiazu Mbaise with purposeful and effective representation for his people.

According to him “my aspiration is a call to serve my people and as well give them purposeful representation at the Imo State House of Assembly. I understand the challenges facing my constituents and by the special grace of God i will not relent in putting in my best to serve my people”

“This coming election is crucial, the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise needs someone that can help attract more dividends of democracy to our people and more government presence to Ahiazu Mbaise, i believe i have what it takes to make that happen for our people”

He thereby urged leaders, stakeholders and PDP delegates in Ahiazu Mbaise to look beyond momentary gains and support someone with the requisite knowledge and a loyal party man who will not betray the party at the long run.

The Imo House of Assembly hopeful called on Ahiazu Mbaise people to massively support the People’s Democratic Party ahead of the forthcoming general election starting from the local government level to the federal government level to enthrone good governance in the country.

Hon. Anselm Obasi was accompanied to the party Secretariat by his teaming supporters, PDP leaders and stakeholders among whom is the Okirika-Nweke PDP ward Chairman, Hon. Zachary Onwuhara and many other PDP leaders in his ward and at the local government.