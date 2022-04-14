Tochukwu Okere Implores Christians To Uphold Sanctity Of Easter

The Chairman, board of directors of Sharptowers Ltd Sir TOCHUKWU OKERE have admonished Christians worldwide to uphold the holiness of Easter season.

Sir Okere made this declaration while addressing pressmen at Owerri on the need for Christians to eschew from sin and every unholy act that will destroy their relationship with God noting that man have turned away from God’s standards and made our own path.

The former banker noted that Sin involves any deviation from God’s perfect standard of holiness as a result of our thoughts, behavior or words noting the importance of being internally and externally moral, stressing that our sinful behavior harms others, harms us and, more importantly, is an affront to a holy God.

Sir Okere stated that the best thing for us is to restore our broken relationship with God and enjoy life within the parameters He has established.

The astute businessman stated on the importance for Christians to show the world the principles and virtues of their faith, as that was a very strong way of propagating the Gospel and bringing hope in the society.

The Obibiezena Owerri North born house of representative hopeful also said that the period should be used to celebrate God’s faithfulness and abundant mercies for the country, in the midst of the economic deterioration that has ravaged the nation.

On the Easter celebration itself, he said God, in His wisdom, allowed His son to die for mankind, even as they were still sinners, adding that the vicarious suffering leading to Christ’s death should be imitated by all.