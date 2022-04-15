Defection: APGA Moves To Sack Ex Imo Speakers, Deputy, 3 Others

.As Court Bailiff Storms Assembly Complex

The continued stay in the Imo State House of Assembly of six lawmakers elected under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, appears shaky as the party has gone to court to seek their sack.

Affected are two former Speakers of the present 9th Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins of Isiala Mbano and Onuimo’s Paul Emeziem. Also in danger is the Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu of Nwangele, Others are Honourables Chidiebere Ogunikpa of Okigwe, and Ekene Nnodumele of Orsu.

Our correspondent who was at the premises noticed the presence of the bailiff who came with loads of the want of summons. A clearer observation revealed that it was from the Federal High Court against some of the lawmakers.

At the birth of the present House, the six elected under APGA dumped their party to join PDP that produced the then governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, later on after change of power in Government House, Owerri, they moved to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s APC.

Giving reasons for the action of the party, chairman of APGA in Imo State, Chief John Iwuala told Trumpeta that the prayer is based on section 109 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

According to him, the party went to court not just to declare the seat of the affected lawmakers vacant but ensure the defectors refunds the state government money earned as House members from the time of their defection.

The party chairman further stated that in addition to the two earlier prayers, APGA is also asking the court to ban the affected lawmakers for ten years for the act.

Giving reasons why the party took the court option, Iwuala who said that the constitution is obvious that the court shall sack the lawmakers explained that after the election of the six APGA members into the House, they not only turned their backs at the party but also ignored several efforts APGA leadership in Imo to have interface with him.

“They have to be sacked for dumping our Mandate for another party. It is a wrong step that is why we have approached a Federal High Court to remove them from the Assembly.

“When they were elected under our party platform and inaugurated, our party made efforts to reach them but got rebuffed that was during the Ihedioha time. Next they blamed Covid for coming close to us. When Uzodinma came onboard, they used the new government as excuse before defecting to APC.