Ukpabi Declares Interest For Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Fed Constituency

.Harps On Effective Representation

A notable politician in the State and a business tycoon Dr.(Barr.) Paschal Ukpabi has sternly vowed to reset and set Imo in the path of restructuring.

He made his intentions known in his county home in Ibeku in Aboh LGA during his official declaration to represent Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal Constituency

Addressing party chieftains and members of the party the aspirant stated in clear terms that he is not new to party politics as he has contributed tremendously to the growth of the party both in his ward ,state and national level

In his words” I am a good party man have been in APGA for years and am not ready to leave the party for i have been of help to the party in all levels .

Continuing he stated “The concluded Ngor-Okpala bye election of the party was sponsored by me ,i have helped my community a lot. I have the spirit of APGA in me and i believe so much in APGA principle of Onye aghala nwanne ya.”

Dr (Barr.) Paschal Ukpabi eulogized the state chairman for being a team player whose presence as a party leader, has strengthened the party.

Appealing for their support, the Aboh Mbaise born lawyer turned politician said all he expects from the party is to conduct a free and fair election for if this is done, he is optimistic that he would emerge as he has capacity, knowledge, education and exposure in all departments of what it takes to represent the people in the federal house of assembly.

Continuing, he asked party faithful to always work in consensus with aspirants.

Speaking at the event the national deputy Organising Secretary Barr. Steve Nwoga mentioned that he has no doubt that Ukpabi would deliver his people well and would improve the lots of people for he is a man that has been tested over time with proven pedigree.

Hon. John Iwuala the party’s state chairman reiterated that Ukpabi is the best candidate as he is convinced that he wouldn’t disappoint them when he emerges.

Concurring to the above assertion the chairman Ngor Okpala LGA Chief Charles Akuchie mentioned that People’s choice of Ukpabi is a welcomed development for he is a good market who has been wholeheartedly accepted by the party as well as the people of Ngor Okpala.

In a separate interview with Barr Paschal Ukpabi, Trumpeta learnt that he decided to join the race to help improve development in his community by ensuring that light prevails .In addition, he stated he is not an opportunist member but a value adder.

In his words “if by God’s Grace i pick up the ticket i would be an effective mouthpiece to my people, I would embark on workable laws that would touch lives positively thus, changing odd narratives that are of no value to the people”.

In conclusion, he stated that APGA is the only party with ideology that believes in oneness.

The occasion was well graced by dignitaries of the party of which include Steve Nwoga the national deputy Organizing Secretary, Hon.John Iwuala the State Party Chairman, Chief Charles Akuchie, the Ngor-Okpala LGA Chairman, Woman coordinator Aboh/Ngor-Okpala Constituency Mrs Obiageri Umunnakwe, Chairman Aboh Mbaise Oke Nze Maurice Eke, Hon.Uwakalamba Cosmas Owerri Zone Chairman, Lady Grace Ugo, Zonal woman leader, DG Media and campaign organization Christian Onyeije amongst others.