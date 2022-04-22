MAMMOTH CROWD, OUTPOURING OF LOVE AS UGOSLY VISITS AHIAZU MBAISE

By Stevenie Michaels.

It was a moment for outpouring of love as mammoth crowd gathered at the LGA Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Afor Oru, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as frontline aspirant for Imo East Senatorial election, Prince Ugochukwu Hilary Nwachukwu, fondly called Ugosly, on Wednesday took his campaign tour to the area, assuring them that he is running for the Senate seat of Imo East in order to make legislations that will impact on their life and create opportunities that will enable them live meaningful lives.

The exciting people who poured encomiums on Ugosly and prayed fervently to God to grant him victory at the forthcoming primary election for Imo East senatorial election, said they are optimistic that with Ugosly at the Senate they would begin to heave a sigh of relief.

Speaking during the meeting with APC faithful at the LGA, Ugosly said: “I know what legislation is all about. We must have legislations that impact on our people. That is why I am running for Senate. I will bring all the good things here. I am a strong lobbyist and I am going to deploy this skill at the Senate. I will roll up my sleeves from day one and get to work. I am different from the politicians you have seen in the past. Those politicians went to Senate to better their lot, but that won’t be my focus. My focus is to ensure that I use the position to make things better for the people”.

He said he understands the feelings of the people, vowing to provide credible representation for the people. He assured he will not use his position to enrich himself, adding that he will not be a sleeping Senator when he gets to the Senate.

“I promise you in the name of God, my representation will be unique and you will testify of it. I am not going to be a sleeping legislator. I am going to play active rolls in the Senate and ensure that I present bills that will impact on the lives of the people, and deploy my lobbying skill to ensure that the bills are passed into law.

“I am not seeking to go to the Senate to use government money to enrich myself or live in luxury. I can afford those things myself and have been doing so for decades. Once I get to the Senate, I won’t be sharing motorcycles and hair driers to those who need better empowerment. I am not going to empower people with what they don’t need. My kind of empowerment will be cash and when I do that you can get what you actually want. I will blow your mind when I get to the Senate. Human beings are different. I belong to those who are different and you will see it when you give me your mandate”.

He called on the people to ensure that the person they will send to the Senate will be someone that will work with the Governor and not sabotage him. He noted that the Governor has done so much in the State in terms of infrastructural development, good governance, fight against insecurity and recovery of oil wells from Rivers State. He assured that when given the mandate he would work closely with the Governor so as to cooperate with him and encourage him to do more for the people of the State.

Ugosly noted that Owerri Zone occupies a strategic place in Imo State and such does not need a Senator who will be in opposition to the Governor.

Speaking during the meeting, the Apex Leader of the party in Ahiazu Mbaise, Mr. Paul Obasi (Paul and Paul) said Ahiazu Mbaise has adopted Ugosly as one their own and advised him to ensure he secures the mandate of the rest of the LGAs in the Zone.

Also speaking during the meeting, the Party Chairman, Mr. Ethelbert Ugwu, said that Ugosly should be supported because he is altruistic.

On his part, the Director General of the Canpaign Council, Chief Chibututu Isiguzo, while thanking the party faithful called on them to realize that Ahiazu Mabise and Ezinihitte Mbaise have a lot in common. He added that having chosen him as the Director General of his Campaign Council, Ugosly has done them a lot of honour. He called on them to give him his support.