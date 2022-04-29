Imo East 2023: Kemdi Opara Declares For Senate, Promises Effective Representation

The CEO/Founder of Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation (KCOF), business mogul and politician, Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara has declared his intention to contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent the people of Imo East Senatorial District in the 2023 election.

He made the declaration at the APC Secretariat in Owerri, where he was warmly received by the executives of the party led by the Chairman, Dr. MacDonald Ebere, on Wednesday.

Dr Kemdi Opara said that his decision to contest for the senatorial seat is not for personal or selfish interest but to provide purposeful leadership for the people of Owerri zone.

He revealed that his aspiration has been a long one and based on his experience, he wrote a book about the National Assembly with the title ‘The National Assembly Federal Republic of Nigeria, What you should know and Why you should know that’, because he realized that many of people do not understand who they are voting for and why they are voting for them, adding that the National Assembly is the heart of the nation; if anything is wrong there, it will be wrong in the whole nation.

“My aspiration for this senatorial race of Imo East didn’t start today, because your plights have been in my mind. I’m very passionate to see that smile on your face and that is why I am struggling and until that smile is on your face, I will never give up because of you and that leads me to say I have come to become your senator. You must walk this journey with me because this journey is not all about me; it’s about you and I am willing to work with our governor and other leaders in every community to bring infrastructure development to our people.”

“Have you seen the Imo airport? Under my watch and working with the governor, I will make sure that we are given a befitting international airport. I will be the first senator in the history of Owerri zone and the whole nation to build a befitting constituency office with all the nine local government areas represented in this constituency office. You see in the South East today, we only have five States; I’m going there to help and lobby to make sure we have one more state.

“Talking about insecurity in Imo, I will work with the governor to make it a thing of the past. Do you know that oil was discovered as far back as 1937 in five locations totally unharnessed in Ikeduru? I’m here to make sure that these areas are included in oil producing areas.” He said.

Responding, the State Chairman of APC, Dr. MacDonald Ebere welcomed the aspirant and assured him of a free and fair primary, while urging the delegates to vote for credible aspirants that will attract development in their zones.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara Campaign Organization, Engr. Kyrian Amadi, who hails from Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, made notable remarks about his principal where he described him as the eagle that has landed in APC for Owerri zone senatorial seat. He cleared that the campaign team does not make jest of other aspirants even though they are below his principal standard and he urged the delegates to vote wisely in the forthcoming party primary.