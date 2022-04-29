Complaints Galore: As Imo Govt Releases Awaited Lists of Devt Center Coordinators, Members.

Moments the Imo State government dropped names of Coordinators and members of the newly reconstituted Development Centers, complaints of various kinds are trailing the event.

Trumpeta observed that the decision of the Uzodinma government to release the names is generating fuss in all quarters.

Uzodinma had earlier given indications of re-establishing Development Centres that were in practice during the time Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim before it was abolished by Rochas Okorocha.

After months of wait, the names were released on Wednesday signaling commencement of the return of development centers.

But no sooner had the news gone public that complaints started empting about marginalization and abandonment.

In Owerri North, some groups are lamenting of marginalization in the area as two prominent politicians are being accused of meddlesome in the choice of candidates.

One of those fingered in the Owerri North matter was accused of fixing people from his area to make up the list.

In a part of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, some communities like Umuagwo, Obitti, Etioha and Umukene are complaining of exclusion from the scheme of things in the Uzodinma government making it impossible for them to be part of the government.