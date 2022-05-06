Online Lecturers Payment Scandal Rocks New Imo Varsity

The academic session of the new University of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo, owned by the Imo State government is commencing on a wrong note with heavy taxation imposed on the students by the lecturers.

Recall that the Imo State University after removing Imo State Polytechnic from Umuagwo created the new University which has matriculated its first students and commenced academic session.

Our reporter who was at the school premises noticed that the new institution is smelling with scandals with the lecturers adopting unorthodox teaching methods of demanding monies from the students for unclearified reasons.

According to the details, instead of going to the students inside the class, some prefer to open a wassap platform for their students where they claim to be doing online teaching. Only those who pay stipulated amount ranging from five thousand naira to ten thousand naira are allowed to take part.

It was further learnt that the affected teachers go further to issue threat to those not willing to pay for the wassap class of the consequences of their non involvement.

Efforts to reach the school management for reaction failed as officials spotted in the premises refused to speak on the matter.