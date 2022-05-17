Denying Mbieri Assembly Ticket Will Spell Doom For APC In Mbaitoli -Youth President , Soronadi

Comrade Emmanuel Soronadi , the Youth President of Mbieri Nwaotuoke has urged Gov. Hope Uzodimma and the leadership of All Progressive Party, APC in Imo , never to deny Mbieri bloc (Mbaitoli East) the chance of producing the Imo House of Assembly in 2023.

The youth leader who stated this on Friday in Owerri while briefing journalists warned that such decision would spell doom for the party in Mbaitoli local government area.

According to Soronadi “We want to appeal to you our dear governor, other stakeholders and men of goodwill to ensure that power comes to Mbieri bloc in 2023.The Mbaitoli state Assembly ticket without the backing of the Mbieri bloc, is a mission impossible for our party APC .

“We have the numerical strength , we have competent aspirants from Mbieri bloc, we holds a strong stake in the party’s voting strength in any Mbaitoli project and we have vowed to resist any attempt to disrupt the power rotation arrangement in Mbaitoli .”

Soronadi warned that anything contrary to this would inarguably torpedo the relative peace the party enjoyed in the past in Mbaitoli local government and affect the micro-zonig arrangement in the area.

We are ready and we have our worthy sons and daughters who are more than capable to give quality representation that will reflect the collective interest of the people , Soronadi opined.

He further said to avoid grassroots discontent which could lead to protest vote against the ruling party in the area , APC must ensure that Mbieri bloc gets the Mbaitoli state Assembly ticket .

While speaking against the backdrop of moves by desperate politicians who are name droppers, claiming that the governor asked them to contest , the vibrant youth leader warned that the bloc would not succumb to cheap lies , threats and forfeit its opportunity to produce the next lawmaker.