Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency Seat: APC Leaders, Delegates Drum Support For Akarachi, Endorse Him

Tunji Adedeji

With few days to the primary of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency Seat , notable leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC and party delegates , in the two council areas have announced their support for a frontline contender, Engr Akarachi Amadi, a philanthropist and son of APC Chieftain, Hon Charles Amadi (Chavon).

The top leaders also drummed support for the Eziama Ikeduru local government area born successful businessman, expressing optimism that he would make Mbaike proud if elected.

This was the high point of the meeting held at St Michaels Catholic Church Auditorium, Eziama Ikeduru LGA which attracted mammoth crowd of delegates, that described Akarachi as a man whose pedigree and antecedents precede and speak positive things.

One of the leaders of the party in the LGA and former Commissioner in the State, Dr. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe , said he is in support of the aspiration of the youthful philanthropist whom he described as qualified and intelligent.

He said,” Akarachi is most qualified and he is running on his own and his father is just supporting him as a committed party man.

Ajumbe further said we have to stand for what is right, noting that if anyone feels it’s wrong for Chavon to support his competent son, such person should bring out his to contest. He urged all delegates to throw their weight behind his aspiration.

Also speaking ,Dr Teddy Oguike , a former lawmaker said we are going to deliver Akarachi because he has capacity not because he is Chavon’s son . Akarachi has shown capacity at various fora and as far as APC is concern in Mbaike , I have a candidate and the only person I know is Akarachi Amadi

In their respective speeches (Engr) Obinna Nsirim, former commissioner for Information, Hon.Okey Ezurike and Mrs Shirley Amaonu affirmed their total supports to the vibrant aspirant, urging all APC faithful in the area to support and work for his success .

While commending him on his philanthropist gesture, they equally appealed for total support which would translate to votes and guarantee victory at the upcoming primary election.

In his remarks, Engr Akarachi Amadi, expressed happiness over the overwhelming support and solidarity shown to him by the Mbaike people and reassured them that when he emerges, he will bring uncommon transformation and development to the area.

Akarachi who said he learnt from his father that power belong to God told detractors that he can’t drop his ambition because Chavon is his father.

His words,” Let nobody try to intimidate me because of my blessing. All am asking for is partnership from you all. The primary is around the corner, I plead with you our esteem delegates to partner with me not because I’m Chavon’s son but because I want to give you quality representation that will reflect the collective interest of our people. “