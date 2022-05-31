Mbaike Reps Seat: Youth President, Soronadi Congratulates Akarachi On Primary Election Victory

Comrade Emmanuel Soronadi , the Youth President of Mbieri Nwaotuoke has congratulated Engr Akarachi Amadi, on winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency ticket to represent Mbaike at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in 2023.

In a congratulatory message on Monday, Soronadi, said Akarachi’s victory is a testament to his “sterling quality and goodwill “.

The vibrant youth leader said the Eziama Ikeduru born successful businessman and son of the All Progressive Congress Chieftain, Hon Charles Amadi (Chavon) victory is truly earned. You deserve it because you worked for it my brother.

According to Soronadi ,” This resounding victory is an affirmation of the widely-acknowledged sterling quality .

“It is also an expression of the confidence our teeming party members in Mbaike have in his ability and capacity to propel the Federal Constituency to an even greater height “

Soronadi said I thank the leadership of Imo APC for ensuring the success of the primary election and for effectively mobilizing their members to participate fully in the electoral process.

He said APC members in Mbaike also deserve praise for they not only conducting themselves in an orderly manner; they also ensured their choice was expressed freely, fairly and unreservedly.

He enjoined Akarachi to extend a hand of fellowship to those who vied for the ticket along with him now that he has been emerged the party’s candidate.