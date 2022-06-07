Obinnoha Peoples Assembly Pays Homage to Eze Desmond Ali .Sues for stiffer punishment on perpetrators of FGM

By Tochi Onyeubi

Representatives selected across the 16 villages that make up Obinnoha community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, came out in their numbers over the weekend, to pay a courtesy visit to their new traditional ruler, Eze Desmond Ali, Igwe Gburu Gburu, Eze Oba II of Obinnoha.

Recall that the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma had recently accorded recognition and payrolled him and other 14 traditional rulers, making them substantive traditional ruler of their autonomous communities.

Speaking with our correspondent during the visit, the President General of the community, Comr. Echefu Sabinus Esq, informed that, the vacuum created by the absence of a traditional ruler led to conflicts and different factions of leadership in the community.

The PG who informed that their visit was to show support and solidarity as well as articulate ways to forge a common bond for community development and benefits of dividends of democracy, also said they are delighted that their traditional ruler, Eze Desmond Ali ascended the traditional stool in Obinnoha despite the delay to his recognition.

Also speaking, the Woman leader, Mrs Virginia Nwosu recalled their long standing support of their traditional ruler, which eventually yielded positive result.

Addressing the people, Eze Desmond while preaching peace, assured that he will run an open traditional system of government and is ready to accept every member of the community.

He noted that, his adopted principle as a traditional ruler, will be one that will use the throne for good and not evil but will however, not condone any illegal practice or criminal elements.

Eze Desmond further charged the people to be up and doing adding that, the community has a long way to go in terms of progress, as he pointed out that Obinnoha under his reign will be a community to reckon with in Imo state.

Highlights of the visit was a dramatic display by women of the community, calling an end to Female Genital Mutilation, (FGM) and bringing attention to the punishment of same, as enshrined in the Imo state Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, (VAPP).

Speaking on the dangers of FGM with support from the Circuit Point, a Nonprofit Organization against Female Genital Mutilation, a member of the community, Chief Tony Amadi informed that the practice has been proven to have detrimental implications and no known benefits to women.

He also noted that the practice has been abolished at the state level, while at the Obinnoha community level, it attracts a stipulated punishment of 2years imprisonment or Two Hundred Thousand Naira, including a goat, eight tubers of yam, two cartoons of beer, kolanuts and alligator pepper for any perpetrator of FGM.

Lending his voice, the Duke of Obinnoha, Nze Nworie explicitly warned women to desist from such practices and adhere to the tenets of the law. He also called for a truce for warring factions to come together and rebuild the kingdom of Obinnoha.