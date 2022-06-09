Imo Delegates Abandon-Ex Governor Without A Vote

The much expected Presidential Primary of the All Progressive Congress, APC has come and gone, but some issues still trail the exercise won by a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

One of the Aspirants from Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha could not even poll one vote but had zero.

This development has shocked a lot of political observers, because Imo contingent to the primary has eight one (81) voters.

Out of this number of votes, Okorocha who Governed Imo State for Eight years could not garner even one vote.

Sources told Trumpeta that even the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma beamed its search light on the Delegates to know who among them would give Okorocha even a solitary vote.

Gov Hope Uzodinma who is one of the organizers of the convention has been at logger heads with Okorocha, who moved from EFCC Detention to the APC Presidential Screening Committee.

However, sources said that the only vote Okorocha could have gotten would come from the Delegates from Northern Nigeria sympathetic with Okorocha, after he used fluent Hausa language to address the Delegates.