INEC Certifies Greg Okemili For Oru East House Of Assembly Race Under PDP, Issues Ex Lawmaker Nomination Document

By Onyekachi Eze

The coast is now clear for the aspiration of a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Greg Okemili, as the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has issued him with the nomination form.

The nomination form from INEC automatically certifies Okemili to contest the Oru East State Constituency seat under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

This followed after a keenly contested Primary elections held on May 26, 2022 at the Aladimma mall, Owerri.

Barrister Greg Okemili clinched the PDP ticket haven polled a total of 16 votes, while his opponents got 10 and 4 votes respectively.

At the PDP State Secretariat along the Okigwe Road, yesterday, Okemili received the INEC nomination form from the State party Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu.

While other party officials watched in admiration, Hon Okemili thanked them for the enabling environment.

He described the process of the PDP recently held primaries as the most conducive, credible and a free exercise.

He charged other political parties to borrow a leaf from the PDP, boasting it’s the party to beat anytime, anyday.

Stating why he’s running for Oru East Assembly seat, the legal practitioner turned politician reiterated that he is not done serving his people as a Lawmaker.

Okemili submitted that his passion for community, and social service cannot be over emphasized.

While he was hopeful that come 2023 he would win by landslide, Barr Okemili affirmed that all power belongs to God, and by His Divine Will, he will represent Oru East at the hallowed chambers in the 10th Assembly.

He charged the electorates to vote wisely for an effective representation, even as he expressed his readiness for the task ahead.

It would be recalled that Hon Barr Greg Okemili represented Oru East LGA at the Imo State parliament in the 7th Assembly, which was his first legislative outing.