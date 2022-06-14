Zero Vote: Behold, Imo APC Delegates Who Were Okorocha’s Former Allies But Failed To Vote Him For Presidency

The zero score of Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State at the recently concluded APC Presidential primary in Abuja is still raising dust as Trumpeta investigation revealed that some of his former appointees and associates during his eight years reign in Imo who were among the delegates also failed to cast their votes for him.

In what appeared move like a big blow to Okorocha, he secured no votes after the counting of votes of delegates at the venue of the event indicating that delegates from Imo State including those he gave political empowerment and other supports as governor failed to vote for him.

Okorocha is among the Presidential aspirants who got zero at the end of the contest.

The 81-man list of delegates from Imo State chapter of APC had former associates of Okorocha who were expected to have given him some votes considering previous affinity they have with him as members.

Trumpeta learnt that the list of the delegates has name of a former commissioner in Okorocha government, Hon Emma Iberdiro. Ibediro was one of the commissioners that served the administration of Okorocha before the former governor gave him the chance to became the National Organizing Secretary of the APC.

This newspaper recalls that while other factions of Imo State chapter of the party fielded candidates to run for the national organizing secretary position, Okorocha stuck with Ibediro, who later won.

But the zero vote no doubt shows that the Onuimo born politician didn’t look the way of his former master during the voting for APC Presidential primary.

Records have it that Okorocha appointed Ibediro House of Assembly Service Commissioner, (2012-2015), through the instrumentality of the former governor he was made the party’s state secretary in 2014 before going to national to serve.

The family of Geofrank Ijezie whose name appeared as one of the national delegates for Mbano apart from the wife who served in the Isiala Mbano local government as TC Chairman, was close to the Okorocha.

Others in the category are former Ezinihitte TC Chairman and Chairman of APC in Imo in the past, Chief Hilary Eke. Both position Eke got were courtesy of Okorocha because of agelong relationship.

Eke’s name appeared on Ezinihitte Mbaise list as National Delegate too.

Two of the three names for Ikeduru LGA were strong allies of Okorocha observers believed would have atleast handed him a vote for old time sake. Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon) and Prof Edna Njoku are well known strong allies of the former governor when he was in Government House, Owerri. After dumping his OZOPOLF Project, Chalvon commenced intensive political romance with Okorocha to the extent he became the Commander In- Chief of the plot to have the son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu emerge the successor in 2019. Prof (Mrs) Njoku was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff by Okorocha towards the end of his tenure.

The two delegates from Ikeduru may have looked a different way not close to the name of Okorocha during the vote cast if the final result is considered.

Pro Okorocha politicians like one of the Okigwe zone elders he recognized, Chief EJK Onyewuchi also failed to give Okorocha a vote. Onyebuchi’s name appeared among the three Obowo National delegates.

Chief Remignus Igbokwe brother to one of the top flight politicians of Ahiazu Mbaise, and candidate of the APC for the Federal House of Reps Hon Ralph Igbokwe was a known associate of Okorocha few years ago when the Senator of Orlu zone was incharge of Imo State. But overtime, Igbokwe may not have had that affinity in mind again as Okorocha didn’t get a vote during the primaries.

Other pro Okorocha associates who may have shunned him during the primaries are one of his former Commissioners from Orsu LGA, Hon Val Mbamala. He was in charge of Arts Culture and Traditional Affairs.