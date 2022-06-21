Looming Defection: Uzodinma Moves To Pacity Aggrieved Party Members

Apparently aware that he may likely lose some of his allies and followers before the 2023 election, Governor Hope Uzodinma is said to be adopting an approach to checkmate defection.

All has not been well with the party in Imo State, especially among the governor’s political group, known as Camp Hope as some of his followers are on their way out of APC in Imo. The planned move, it was gathered may not be unconnected with the manner he has the affairs of the party especially, the recent approach adopted in the conduct of the primaries.

Trumpeta learnt that some of his allies he appointed to political offices since 2020 he came into power have been lamenting ill treatment related to non- payment. Apart from stomaching certain policies against them by the governor, others without any option and cant voice out resign to fate.

It was gathered that the desire for some of the governor’s follower to quit APC grew after the party’s primaries to choose candidates. Many of the aggrieved contestants and party members are said to have concluded arrangements to leave over the manner the governor chose the eventual winners.

Alarmed that members have concluded arrangements to leave en masse, which will spell doom for the party in next year’s election including his planned second term project, the governor is reported to have started reconsidering payments of some outstanding allowances owed to his aides.

Other measures, Trumpeta learnt are meant to regain the confidence of his followers are the reach out approach to those who lose out in the primaries with a consideration of handing them political appointments. Those who lost out, especially his appointees and House of Assembly members have been reached for a way forward.

Also, the official inauguration of the Coordinators and members of the newly appointed Development Centre Coordinators and members is another tactics to get his supporters back. Since they were appointed four weeks ago, no inauguration has been held.