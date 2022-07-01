Nigeria Army Holds Army Day in Imo, Buhari To Kick Off Event

Officers and Men of Nigeria Army are billed to storm Imo State Capital, Owerri, from today, July1, to July 6, 2022, for a Six Day-Nigeria Army Day Celebration, which is an annual event.

However, the Army chose Owerri, Imo State as place of this year’s celebration, which will show case achievements of Nigeria Army in the last one year.

In a letter of invitation extended to Trumpeta Newspaper, and signed by Lieutenant Colonel OB Adebisi, the weeklong activity is designed to celebrate NA’s achievements and “strides in innovations, Research and Development, Civil Military Relations and Technological Advances”.

President Mohammadu Buhari is expected to declare the event open.

The theme of this year’s topic is “Repositioning the NA in the joint operations Environment: A Panacea for success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”.