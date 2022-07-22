Retired Civil Servants Asked To Vacate Offices Immediately

By Okey Alozie

The fresh verification exercise embarked by the Imo State Government is said to expose so many things that is hidden in Imo civil service especially those who have over stayed in office.

One of the groups to be exposed by this new verification/capturing are the Permanent Secretaries who have stayed in office longer than necessary.

Our sources revealed that some Permanent Secretaries at Ministries and Parastatal who are supposed to retire since last year are still in office receiving salaries. Many of them are said to be using their positions to witch-hunt those who are supposed to succeed them.

Their continue stay in office after retirement is not helping matters as their presence in office as we gathered is no longer adding value in the system.

Our source further revealed that a good number of top ranking Imo Civil Servants falsified their documents to enable them to over stay in office as their continue stay in office will also make it difficult for other grade of workers to be promoted.

The last promotion as we were told was in 2014 during the time when Chief Ikedi Ohakim was the Governor of Imo State.

Aggrieved Imo workers want the Governor, Senator Uzodinma to prosecute those Perm Secs who have over stayed in office.

The Governor of Imo State, Dist Senator Hope Uzodinma at Hero’s Square recently during his meeting with Teachers promised to make a change after the capturing and verification exercise.

He revealed that those who deserved promotion will be promoted without delay.

Those who refuse to leave office after retirement will now be treated as fraudsters.

Further information revealed that some aggrieved workers have planned to petition EFCC to come and arrest those who have receiving salary after retirement.

Some experts who spoke on this issue submitted that it is a bad practice for someone to over stay in office. “Retire and Go” experts declared.