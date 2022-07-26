Uzodinma’s Aide, Onuegbu Warns Against Lobbying Leaders, Meeting Native Doctors For Appointment As SOLADS

Chief political Adviser/ Head Political Bureau to the Imo State Governor on political matters, Chief Enyinna Onuegbu has called on those interested in being appointed as Sole Administrators of Imo State LGA’s by the People’s Governor H.E. Dist. Send Hope Uzodinma to replace the recently dissolved Interim Management Committee Chairmen and their members at the Local Governments to stop Lobbying top politicians, Clergymen and even Native Doctors amongst other stakeholders over the seats stressing that no amount of persuasion and lobby can change the Government’s set standard for appointing Sole Administrators.

In a release signed by Onuegbu himself and made available to newsmen, he urged the Lobbyists to stay action pointing out that Governor Uzodinma would appoint as Sole Administrators, People with competence and pedigree and not experts in Lobby.

Onuegbu, a Legal Practitioner of many years standing however called on the interested persons not to further waste their hard earned income on name dropping politicians to influence the Government adding that the Governor’s pledge to use competence as yardstick for the appointment into the said positions cannot be influenced or changed by Lobbyists and lobby.

Governor Uzodinma had few days ago, dissolved the Interim management Committee Chairmen and their members with a view of replacing them with Sole Administrators to man the affairs of the Local Governments pending the conduct of Council elections, an action which was considered noble by Imo people.

Given the pronouncement by the Governor to appoint Sole Administrators to replace the dissolved IMC , interested persons were said to have started intensive Lobbying for the seats, hence the call on the contenders to desist from such misconduct by the Government.