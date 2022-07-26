Ideato South APC Executive Rejects Reps Candidate Abazu Over Imposition Allegation

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, have rejected in totality, the candidacy of, Dr. Chika Abazu, insisting that he was imposed on them without recourse to the party guidelines.

The party leaders made this disclosure while in a meeting at the council headquarters, Dikenafai, Ideato South. They maintained their ground that party’s candidate was not known to them as such, cannot have their support.

The meeting which ended in fiasco was convened at the instance of the LGA chairman of APC in Ideato South, Hon. Josephat Agina.

According to our correspondent who witnessed the sad event, the drama started when the LGA chairman, Hon. Josephat Agina pleaded with them to throw their full support behind the House of Representatives candidate, Dr. Chika Abazu which was vehemently opposed insisting that his candidacy cannot stand owing to the fact that his emergence was as result of imposition.

The party leaders made up of ward chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders and LGA executive revolted against the party chairman and warned him never to ask them to support the House of Representatives candidate of the party, adding that he was not a party member and was not known to them.

They only way they can pay back to the party leaders both at the state and national levels over the imposition was not to give credence to the candidacy of Dr. Chika Abazu.

Speaking with our correspondent at the venue, a youth leader from the area, Mr. Oluchukwu Ezechukwu described the leaders of the party in the LGA as selfish and self centered. He queried the rationale behind sailing ticket to a non member of the party in the person of Dr. Chika Abazu whom he said is not a member of the party and not known by the executive members of the party.

He stated that they will not work for the party candidate and advised the party leaders to do the right things as they are de-marketing the party at the area.