Umez-Eronini Goes Home Today, Ihedioha, Ezumezu Mbaitoli Mourn

Today, Friday July 29, 2022, all roads will lead to Awo Mbeiri, in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, as one of the prominent sons of the LGA, Nze Engr Lawrence Umez-Eronini is finally laid to rest.

Eronini was a colossus, who bestrode his environment like an icon.

His demise has attracted a lot of comments from far and wide, as a former Governor of Imo State His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha described the late Entrepreneur as a man of many parts who was a core Professional, Businessman, politician and Community leader who brought a lot of development to the people of Mbeiri, Imo State and Nigeria at large.

“He was one of the foremost Trained Engineers, and his works are today scattered across Nigeria. We have lost a father and a Leader” Ihedioha said.

Ezumezu Mbaitoli, a Socio-cultural organization founded by the late Nze Eronini wept through the Vice Chairman, Chief Rufus Osueke (Ohamadike) who said that Mbaitoli has lost a Giant in many sectors, pointing out that Nze Lawrence Eronini will ever be missed, not only in Mbaitoli LGA but entire Imo State and beyond.

Also adding his voice, Chief Vicon Uwakwe Uwandu a well known Media Consultant and Show Promoter of repute lamented the loss of Eronini, whom he described as an Iroko.

“He was an Iroko and stood out in whatever he was involved in; his Profession, Politics, philanthropy, Community Development and even in Church activities. Our consolation is that he has trained out people who will take over from him” Vicon told Trumpeta.