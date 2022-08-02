Insecurity: NECO Exams Hit Rock, As 3 Subjects Placed On Hold .Hoodlums Attack Commissioners Vehicle At Okene

By Okey Alozie

The Vehicle carrying question papers for the National Examination Council (NECO) is said to have been attacked by hoodlums while coming to the Eastern States last Thursday.

Information revealed that Physics, Commerce and CRS papers were to been taken by the Senior Secondary Students who registered for the 2022 NECO Exams.

The candidates for the Exams stayed up to 6:30 pm that day waiting for the arrival of the question papers, but along the line, they were informed to go home.

At that point it became obvious that the NECO Exams will not take place that Thursday. It was then that it was gathered that NECO official vehicle carrying the question papers got attacked at one of the Northern States and as a result, the driver could not continue his movement to the Southeast.

Consequently, Abia State, Imo State and other States were affected as the Examination could not hold in those places mentioned above.

Trumpeta further gathered that the Exams (Physic, Commerce and CRS) have been rescheduled to take place on the 12th of August 2022 at the affected States.

Some of the candidates who spoke to our Reporter lamented bitterly adding that they may not come for the Exams again.

The aggrieved candidates said the rescheduled papers will make them to stay in school longer than necessary. They told our reporter that they will travel back to their states and may not come back on the day of the rescheduled Exams.