Heads To Roll In IBC Over Anti Uzodinma Jingle, DG Other Officials Face Sack

There is now palpable tension in the State owned Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Owerri following an alleged costly mistake last Wednesday (3/8/2022) by the Studio hands who were on morning shift.

An investigation carried out by Trumpeta reveal that on that fateful day after the Igbo morning news the technical officer on duty was to sort out adverts to play and in a bid to avoid dead air, he opened the music file, saw a bongo music in the system and mistakenly punched a tract and continued what he was doing.

Unfortunately and unknowingly too, the music that came up was a derogatory tract on Governor Hope Uzodinna in which he was allegedly tagged a “blood sucker.”

No sooner had the music gone on air than the studio was inundated with calls thereby drawing the attention of the Studio Staff and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba.

The Acting DG, Sir Richard Nkwopara and the Technical Officer, Apostle Casmir Uzoma, were quickly summoned to the Ministry where they were interrogated for a long time.

At the end of the interrogation, Trumpeta learnt that the Commissioner Emelumba accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Barr Mrs Obiageli Amadiobi and others stormed the IBC with a view to knowing how the piece of music found its way into the studio but that was a herculean task.

Trumpeta understands too that both Sir Richard (Acting DG) and Mr Uzoma(TO) have been issued administrative queries.

However, it was learnt that the little period the Station went off that fateful day was not as a result of the music played but because of a faulty Gen set just as the Station came back on air same evening.

The fate of the remorseful Acting DG, that of the Technical Officer Apostle Anyanwu, whom IBC Staff have described as hardworking and diligent and others, who may be linked to the costly mistake are currently hanging on the scale.