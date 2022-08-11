Odebube, Egemba, Iwuji Emerge Commissioners •Imo Govt To Inaugurate SOLADs

By Onyekachi Eze

The pendulum has finally swung in favour of Chief Cosmos Maduba (Odebube Isu), Barr Jerry Eminent Egemba, and Prof. Opara Ukachukwu Iwuji, following their nomination as Commissioners.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma appointed the trio to join in his Exco Cabinet, after the removal of few Commissioners in the State before the APC primaries.

Those favoured by the appointment are said to be die-hard loyalists of the Governor.

In fulfilment of the Nigeria’s constitution, the names were sent to the House of Assembly for screening.

Similarly, the Thursday July 21, 2022 vacuum created by the dissolution of the twenty-seven Interim Management Committee Chairmen and their IMC members has been filled with the latest appointment of 27 Sole Administrators, SOLADs.

Uzodimma had after he relieved the former IMC Chairmen of their duties, rolled out fresh list of those he would be working with from the Local Governments.

In accordance with the duties of elected Legislators, both the three Commissioners designate and the twenty-seven SOLADs were successfully screened by the Imo Legislature, yesterday, August 10, 2022 at the Assembly complex.

Following their confirmation with none of them disqualified, the House therefore has forwarded their names back to the Governor for inauguration.

The newly screened SOLADs are; Chief Willie Okoliogwo (Oru West), Prince Charles Mbachu (Nwangele), Pastor Chris Mbarie (Orlu), Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu (Okigwe), Barr Ogechi Njoku (Aboh Mbaise), Hon Ofili Ijeoma (Oguta), Hon Joe Frank Ijezie (Isiala Mbano), Hon Christian Nze (Owerri Municipal), Hon Amadioha Marcel C. (Ohaji/Egbema), Hon Christopher Ohizu (Ideato North), Mr Ikeaka Bede (Ideato South), Hon Ifeanyi Oguzie (Isu), Mr Nnamdi Celestine Onyeaka (Oru East), Mr Charles Ijezie (Onuimo), Barr Chidi Okechukwu (Ehime Mbano).

Others are; Rev Chidi Ndubuisi Nwanebu (Ikeduru), Hon Frank Onyejiaka (Nkwerre), Dr. Chukwuma Ojukwu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Hon Chinasa Opara (Mbaitoli), Mr Tony Anakani (Ahiazu Mbaise), Hon Theo Ihediba (Ngor Okpala), Hon Tony Umuzurike (Owerri North), Hon Victor Osigwe (Owerri West), Hon Pius Uwaleme (Obowo), Barr Uche Okonkwo (Ihitte/Uboma), Chief Vitalis Obi (Njaba), and Hon Onyekachi Ezenwa (Orsu).

Trumpeta authoritatively learnt that they would be inaugurated anytime soon, either before end of this week or next week.

This was derived from the hasty approach applied by the Lawmakers in giving an accelerated screening and confirmation to the Commissioners and SOLADs.