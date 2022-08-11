Group Says Omeogo Is Best Candidate For Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Federal Constituency Seat

Commendations and recommendations have continued to come in favour of High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu ( Omeogo Na Orlu, Ogbaturuenyi) as several groups in the region are gunning for him to represent them at the green chambers.

While expressing their willingness to support the Orlu born politician, the Orlu Zone Youth Ambassadors (OZYA) has said that High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu has the brightest chance of winning the election based on equity, fairness, justice and acceptability, as his constituency has cried enough over marginalization.

Reacting to the agitation from the people of Orlu LGA, that they have not produced rep member since 2007, The Youth group noted that High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu (Omeogo) has come to fill that vacuum and has the brightest chances of winning the election.

They noted that he will score more votes based on his renowned antecedents and monumental achievements as a former Youth leader of PDP in Orlu LGA, Coordinator of Orlu South Local Government Development Center, Zonal coordinator of Sure-P in Orlu LGA, coordinator of Sure-P Orlu senatorial zone, Orlu Zonal chairman of APC among others.

“He was one of the foremost active heads of the Senator Hope Uzodinma gubernatorial campaign board and also founder and funder and the General Overseer (GO) of CampHope Organization. High Chief Omeogo, Ogbaturuenyi Na Orlu from the scratch, built the most formidable and vibrant political movement called CampHope Organization, which domesticated the Senator Uzodimma guber project in every strata of the grassroots in Imo State and beyond. Like a miracle worker, Omeogo succeeded in endearing the man Hope Uzodimma to a legion of Imolites and non Imolites. Through his CampHope Organization which eventually spread like wildfire across the globe.

They Youth Wing described Omeogo Na Orlu as a highly intellectual, amiable and pragmatic person who has been distinctive in his approach to politics. According to them, Omeogo is the greatest mobilizer and the best grassroot politician of our time and with his relationship with the grassroot, he will win and surely deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroot.

“He is 21st century politician whose ideals are people-centric, a goal getter and bridge builder who has constantly been building bridges between the people of Orlu, Orsu and Oru-East LGAs at large. He demonstrates a peripatetic attitude in search of progress for the sake of the welfare of Orlu Federal Constituency.

High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu possesses a highly distinguished human relation approach with the ability to keep in touch with people and relate with everyone around him on the same level regardless of age, sex, religious, tribal or economic differences despite his class, wealth and pedigree.

The group stated that, this is the best opportunity for the people in Orlu, Orsu and Oru-East Federal Constituency to use their support and to bring in High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu, whose tenure in the House of Representatives would be people-oriented, responsive and responsible and also will have a cordial working relationship with the people.