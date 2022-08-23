Fed Poly Nek Rector Bags Outstanding Personality Award

The smart Rector of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Engr. Dr. Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa FNSE, JP, has bagged the Justice of Peace (JP) award. The award was conferred on him by Government of Imo State last Thursday at the Bar Centre, Magistrate Court Complex, Owerri. Speaking at the epoch-making event, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Imo State, Chief C.O.C Akaolisa congratulated the personalities who qualified for the investiture. He traced the Justice of Peace investiture as taking roots in England in 1195 where Knights were commissioned to enforce peace in their communities. He therefore charged them to be keepers of peace in their various communities, adding that they should see themselves as lay magistrates who perform all the functions of a magistrate save holding a formal court. The commissioner also enjoined the appointees to be fair, firm and diligent in administering justice to the people. Finally, the commissioner charged the new Justices of the Peace to be of noble character and to shun all local politics. Inaugurating the new Justices of the Peace, the Commissioner for Justice remarked that it was only in an atmosphere of peace and security that Imo could thrive as a state. He regretted the acts of insecurity that had pervaded the state, calling on the violent non-state actors to lay down their arms and embrace peace. He finally called on all the appointees to strive to maintain peace in their various localities. Earlier, the smart Rector, Engr. Dr. M.C Arimanwa FNSE, JP, had made a prayer where he solicited the grace of the Almighty to guide the new Justices of the Peace to dispense their duties in line with their charge. Speaking with newsmen after the event, the Rector expressed joy at the conferment. Hear him: “I feel very happy and excited because it is a call to duty. We have been given an assignment to administer justice. And I am willing to undertake this task. We are going to work with the traditional rulers to ensure the dispensing of justice at the community level.” Asked how he felt receiving two notable awards in less than six days, the polytechnic chief answered thus: “I feel very honoured. For me, I go about doing the best I can in the assignments that come my way. People see these efforts and the only way they can readily show their appreciation is by giving me awards. Since I became Rector, I have received over one hundred awards from reputable local and international organizations.”In another development, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Engr. Dr. Michael Arimanwa FNSE, penultimate Saturday bagged an Outstanding Personality Award before an audience of over three thousand people. The award was given to the Rector in a leadership conference hosted at Landmark Event Centre by Jamie Pajoel International (JPI). The award was given to the Rector in honour of the great leadership exploits he has made in the polytechnic in the areas of human capacity development, technological breakthrough, infrastructural transformation and massive ICT deployment in the frontline polytechnic. Speaking at the award ceremony, the founder of the organization, Jamie Pajoel, appreciated the Rector for the outstanding achievements he has recorded in Federal Polytechnic Nekede through effective leadership. Thus, he expressed hope that the award would further spur him to greater leadership attainments in the institution where he superintends. He also thanked him for personally coming to collect the award. Responding, the smart Rector expressed gratitude to the JPI Group for finding him worthy of the award. He also appreciated the group for keeping track of the excellent leadership strides taken by his administration in Federal Polytechnic Nekede. The cerebral scholar also thanked the group for the timeliness of the leadership summit aimed at preparing the youth for great attainments. According to the Rector, “We are motivated by what is happening here today. Some of the things said here are what we have been telling our students. I am glad that a lot of young people are here because there is no other way to go than moving forward. The theme of moving forward which this conference espouses calls the attention of everyone to strive to move forward, and not live a life that directly reflects the Adamic age. We will continue to support Jamie Pajoel International in ways we can. May I once again express my heartfelt gratitude for the award. Thank you!”The Outstanding Personality Award on the Rector comes barely two weeks after he received an award of honour from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri Women’s Association (FEPNOWA) for his outstanding leadership initiatives in women’s development. Recall that Engr. Dr. Michael Arimanwa has also bagged Best Rector Award in over three occasions in addition to so many others given by national and international organizations. Notably, all the awards bagged by the Rector are owed to his uncommon leadership exploits.