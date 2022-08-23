Umuimo Connect Donates To Orphange Home

.To Undertake Education of Two, To Any Level

A Non Governmental Organization, NGO, known as UMUIMO CONNECT has paid a visit to Mercy Orphanage Home, Orji in Owerri North LGA, Imo State to touch the lives of the inmates and the Orphanage Home in general.

The Organization led by Chief Darlington Chimezie on Sunday visited the Home where the Body made cash donations and other materials including food items for the upkeep of the Orphanage Home.

The climax of the visit was the declaration by Chief Darlington Chimezie that UMUIMO CONNECT will from hence take care of the education and training of two of the motherless children, and trained to any level in Nigeria or abroad, whichever is their choice.

Chimezie made it clear that UMUIMO CONNECT is centered on development, Human Empowerment and betterment of mankind, especially to help the needy in the society.

He said the Organization has been embarking on various humanitarian activities across the State, but chose to remain out of the press because of the nature of her assignments which touches lives in the society.

He said that UMUIMO CONNECT has been in existence in the last ten years, and is focused in helping the down trodden, as well as help the Youths develop their potentials in various sectors.

Chief Chimezie promised to continue to do more for mankind, pointing out that he feels happy to give back to the society as his own contribution to the development of Humanity in general.

The Management of Mercy Orphanage Home were delighted with the gesture, and prayed for UMUIMO CONNECT, asking God to replenish from where they donated to the Home.