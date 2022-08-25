Labour Party Candidate For Owerri Municipal Assembly Seat, Clinton Amadi Inaugurates Campaign Council

By Stevenie Michaels

As part of efforts to promote excellence in governance in Imo State especially in Owerri Municipal, The Umuoronjo born Hon.Clinton Amadi has inaugurated his campaign committee for the 2023 election.

Hon Clinton Amadi, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly is running again for the state legislature come 2023 under the Labour party.

The committee was charged to consider up lifting truth and transparency that will inspire citizen commitment to the growth and development of Owerri Municipal, Imo State and the Nation.

This inauguration was done in the presence of the state working committee on the 19th of August 2022 last week end,

The states working committee chairman said that Hon. Clinton Amadi is happy working with the state working committee,

Speaking after the event, Hon. Clinton Amadi expressed gratitude to all the Apex leaders and acknowledged the presence of all the leaders, pleaded with them not to relent till Success is achieved.

Hon. Amadi,(trust and Obey) Urged his campaign council to work with the ward executives and make sure to embrace peace and harmony.

Speaking at the event also Hon. High chief Onyebuchi Oparaugo urged the Campaign council not to relent till success is achieved, promising support in any way he can to provide materials for the campaign in due cause ,

Hon. Obinna Nwachukwu while advising the campaign council told them to go back to their various wards and do a proper campaign as the fight is a fight for all ,

Hon .Okey Adiele while speaking described Hon. Clinton Amadi as the best candidate ever to run for Owerri Municipal House Of Assembly come 2023 as he will return the lost glory of Ndi Owerri both the indigenous and none indigenes, Hon . Adiele urged them to uphold the trust given to them in piloting the affairs of Hon. Clinton Amadi’s campaign.